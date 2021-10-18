TCS to drive digital transformation for Japan's leading retailer CAINZ

Tata Consultancy Services has been selected as a strategic partner by Cainz Corporation (CAINZ), Japan's leading home improvement company, to accelerate its digital transformation, improve customer experience, and drive growth.

CAINZ operates 226 stores across 28 prefectures nationwide, making it the largest home improvement retailer in Japan. The brand is committed to improving consumer lifestyles, and believes that the little sparkle found in our daily lives can make the world a better and brighter place.

To fulfill this purpose and keep pace with diverse consumer needs and behaviors, CAINZ outlined its vision to transform into an 'IT-Empowered Retail Company'.

The retailer partnered with TCS to realize its vision and drive digital initiatives like the agile development of Find in CAINZ, a mobile application for customers and store associates to identify the location and availability of products in the store. The partnership is being significantly expanded to scale up co-development initiatives at the new Global Development Center that TCS is setting up for CAINZ. Here, TCS will leverage its deep contextual and domain knowledge as well as global best practices to accelerate agile development of digital solutions aimed at further enhancing customer experience across channels including POS, EC, CRM, and in-store applications.

