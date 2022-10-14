HCL Technologies Ltd gains for third straight session

HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1007.05, up 2.54% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 17.55% in last one year as compared to a 6.37% fall in NIFTY and a 22.2% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

HCL Technologies Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1007.05, up 2.54% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.67% on the day, quoting at 17299.25. The Sensex is at 58247.2, up 1.77%. HCL Technologies Ltd has added around 9.47% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27506.2, up 2.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 51.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 33.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 996.3, up 2.11% on the day. HCL Technologies Ltd is down 17.55% in last one year as compared to a 6.37% fall in NIFTY and a 22.2% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 24.1 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)