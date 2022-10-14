Digicontent Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Atlanta Ltd, TVS Electronics Ltd, Asian Energy Services Ltd and Shiva Mills Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 October 2022.

Digicontent Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 17.1 at 11:58 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 76454 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5786 shares in the past one month.

Atlanta Ltd soared 19.91% to Rs 25.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27927 shares in the past one month.

TVS Electronics Ltd surged 16.87% to Rs 284.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 51485 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10556 shares in the past one month.

Asian Energy Services Ltd rose 16.28% to Rs 83.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 83860 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7244 shares in the past one month.

Shiva Mills Ltd jumped 13.54% to Rs 136.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18904 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2648 shares in the past one month.

