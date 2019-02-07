HCL Technologies Ltd soars 0.86%, rises for fifth straight session

HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1064.25, up 0.86% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 12.7% in last one year as compared to a 4.42% spurt in NIFTY and a 27.81% spurt in the Nifty IT.
HCL Technologies Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1064.25, up 0.86% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 11044.4. The Sensex is at 36922.57, down 0.14%. HCL Technologies Ltd has risen around 12.6% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 12.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16055.6, up 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.48 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1066.6, up 0.5% on the day. HCL Technologies Ltd is up 12.7% in last one year as compared to a 4.42% spurt in NIFTY and a 27.81% spurt in the Nifty IT index.
The PE of the stock is 18.36 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU