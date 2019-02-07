Volumes soar at Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd counter

clocked volume of 12854 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 13.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 974 shares

Supreme Petrochem Ltd, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd, Westlife Development Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 07 February 2019.

clocked volume of 12854 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 13.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 974 shares. The stock gained 13.01% to Rs.1,815.00. Volumes stood at 1814 shares in the last session.

registered volume of 9671 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 6.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1403 shares. The stock rose 5.22% to Rs.207.70. Volumes stood at 773 shares in the last session.

saw volume of 5.75 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.44 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.48% to Rs.114.90. Volumes stood at 11730 shares in the last session.

recorded volume of 1.67 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 42663 shares. The stock gained 0.04% to Rs.367.85. Volumes stood at 5420 shares in the last session.

saw volume of 1.16 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 31900 shares. The stock increased 3.16% to Rs.220.20. Volumes stood at 30331 shares in the last session.

