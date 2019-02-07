SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Vodafone Idea Ltd, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd, Meghmani Organics Ltd and GIC Housing Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 February 2019.
SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd surged 11.04% to Rs 24.65 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.56 lakh shares in the past one month.
Vodafone Idea Ltd soared 8.56% to Rs 32.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 25.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.97 lakh shares in the past one month.
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd spiked 8.15% to Rs 35.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.29 lakh shares in the past one month.
Meghmani Organics Ltd spurt 7.16% to Rs 47.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.42 lakh shares in the past one month.
GIC Housing Finance Ltd added 6.77% to Rs 231.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6584 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83126 shares in the past one month.
