HDFC Bank sells 2.21% stake in CDSL

HDFC Bank sold 23,11,000 equity shares, or 2.21% stake, of Central Depository Services (India) (CDSL) from 22 June 2021 to 24 August 2021.On 22 June 2021, the private sector bank sold 20,36,000 equity shares of CDSL (being 1.95% equity stake) through the secondary market route on NSE. On 23 August 2021, the bank sold 2,13,481 equity shares of CDSL (being 0.20% equity stake) through the secondary market route. On 24 August 2021, the bank sold 61,519 equity shares of CDSL (being 0.06% equity stake) through the secondary market route on NSE. Following the transactions, the shareholding of HDFC Bank in CDSL currently stands at 4.97%.
The deal was executed in open market and HDFC Bank received a total cash consideration of Rs 222.71 crore. The sale was carried out an average price of Rs 937.46 per share on 22 June 2021, Rs 1,168.94 per equity share on 23 August 2021 and at Rs 1,119.31 per share on 24 August 2021.
CDSL is a securities depository set up with the objective of providing depository services to market participants. CDSL has three operating segments: depository, data entry and storage (centralized record keeping of KYC document of capital market investors) and repository. The company posted a 38.4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 63.87 crore on a 79.7% rise in net sales to Rs 117.28 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
HDFC Bank is one of India's leading private banks. As of 30 June 2021, the bank's distribution network was at 5,653 branches and 16,291 ATMs /cash deposit & withdrawal machines (CDMs) across 2,917 cities /towns.
Shares of HDFC Bank rose 2.31% at Rs 1,558.75 on BSE while CDSL gained 3.51% to close at Rs 1,190 on NSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU