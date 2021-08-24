Volumes soar at Bajaj Finserv Ltd counter

Bajaj Finserv Ltd clocked volume of 11 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.51 lakh shares

3M India Ltd, Zydus Wellness Ltd, Jindal Stainless Ltd, Escorts Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 24 August 2021.

3M India Ltd recorded volume of 25732 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5953 shares. The stock gained 1.56% to Rs.23,154.65. Volumes stood at 3628 shares in the last session.

Zydus Wellness Ltd saw volume of 1.17 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 35871 shares. The stock dropped 0.46% to Rs.2,206.10. Volumes stood at 66374 shares in the last session.

Jindal Stainless Ltd notched up volume of 82.84 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26.70 lakh shares. The stock rose 16.03% to Rs.149.50. Volumes stood at 38.56 lakh shares in the last session.

Escorts Ltd witnessed volume of 46.37 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 2.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15.75 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.13% to Rs.1,296.80. Volumes stood at 54.08 lakh shares in the last session.

