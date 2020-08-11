HDFC raises Rs 10,000 cr via QIP

The housing finance major on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 10,000 crore equity capital by issuing shares to qualified investors.

HDFC said it has issued 5,68,18,181 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 1,760, aggregating to Rs 10,000 crore.

Further, the corporation has raised Rs 3,693 crore through an issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). It issued 36,930 secured redeemable NCDs of face value of Rs 10 lakh each due on 11 August 2023, at par aggregating Rs 3,693 crore carrying a coupon rate of 5.40% payable annually, it added.

It also allotted 1,70,57,400 warrants at an issue price of Rs 180 per warrant, aggregating to around Rs 307 crore under the QIP issue, according to a regulatory filing. The warrant holders can exercise their right to exchange each warrant for one equity share at a price of Rs 2,165 per warrant at any time before the expiry of a period of 36 months or until 10 August 2023, it notified after market hours today, 11 August 2020.

HDFC's consolidated net profit fell 14.7% to Rs 4,058.53 crore in Q1 June 2020 from Rs 3,539.72 crore in Q1 June 2019. Total income rose 28.7% on a year-on-year basis (Y-o-Y) to Rs 31,560.15 crore during the period under review.

Shares of HDFC gained 1.48% to Rs 1825.35 on BSE. HDFC is engaged in financing by way of loans for the purchase or construction of residential houses, commercial real estate and certain other purposes, in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)