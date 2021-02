Healthcare Global Enterprises announces change in CEO

With effect from 01 February 2021

Healthcare Global Enterprises announced that Raj Gore has joined the Company as the CEO and KMP of the Company, on 01 February 2021.

Further, the Board of Directors of the Company has accepted and taken on record the resignation of Dr. B.S. Ajaikumar, CEO of the Company, effective from 01 February 2021. Dr. B.S. Ajaikumar shall continue as a Whole-time Director and as the Chairman of the Board.

