Wipro recognized as Top Employer in Brazil for 2021

Wipro announced that it has been recognized by the Top Employers Institute as a Top Employer in Brazil, for 2021.

Wipro has built a significant presence in Latin America over 14 years with offices across seven countries in the region - Brazil, Peru, Argentina, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, and Costa Rica.

Wipro has been certified with a high score in People Management - which is pertinent to the company's commitment to provide the best of its global experience to talent and vision to grow operations in the region.

