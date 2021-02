TCS recognized as Leader in Aware (Intelligent) IT Infrastructure Services Automation

By Everest Group

Tata Consultancy Services has been recognized as a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix for Aware (Intelligent) IT Infrastructure Services Automation.

The report highlighted that TCS' Machine First Delivery Model (MFDM) helps enterprises build their intelligent automation journey allowing enterprises to follow a prescriptive approach toward cognitive intelligent automation. It goes on to mention that TCS exhibits strong heterogeneity in baking in a multitude of home-grown IT infrastructure automation IPs along with third-party tools, to deliver automation benefits to enterprise clients.

