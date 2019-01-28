HEG Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Power Ltd, Linde India Ltd, and Ports & are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 January 2019.

Power Ltd, Linde India Ltd, and Adani Ports & are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 January 2019.

crashed 18.69% to Rs 2229.9 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32483 shares in the past one month.

lost 16.23% to Rs 41.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 80.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

tumbled 12.85% to Rs 496.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 97738 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 92652 shares in the past one month.

fell 10.33% to Rs 187.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 27.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Ports & pared 9.69% to Rs 338.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

