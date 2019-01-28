Volumes jump at Shriram City Union Finance Ltd counter

-
Shriram City Union Finance Ltd saw volume of 3.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21868 shares
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, Sadbhav Engineering Ltd, Redington India Ltd, Dish TV India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 28 January 2019.
Shriram City Union Finance Ltd saw volume of 3.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21868 shares. The stock dropped 2.28% to Rs.1,703.00. Volumes stood at 2588 shares in the last session.
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd notched up volume of 97946 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9442 shares. The stock slipped 1.81% to Rs.700.05. Volumes stood at 14771 shares in the last session.
Sadbhav Engineering Ltd witnessed volume of 10.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.46 lakh shares. The stock dropped 4.44% to Rs.190.45. Volumes stood at 4.52 lakh shares in the last session.
Redington India Ltd registered volume of 21.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.11 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.82% to Rs.71.20. Volumes stood at 3.34 lakh shares in the last session.
Dish TV India Ltd registered volume of 1336.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 204.96 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.25% to Rs.23.80. Volumes stood at 1069.16 lakh shares in the last session.
