Hero MotoCorp achieves production milestone of 10 cr units

Hero MotoCorp announced that the company surpassed the significant milestone of 100 Million (10 Crores) units in cumulative production. The 100 millionth motorcycle, the Xtreme 160R, was rolled-out of the Company's manufacturing facility in Haridwar, in the northern Indian hill state of Uttarakhand on 21 January 2021.

To mark the occasion, Hero MotoCorp introduced six celebration edition models.

These include four motorcycles - Splendor+, Xtreme 160R, Passion Pro and Glamour and two scooters - Destini 125 & Maestro Edge 110. These will go on sale from February 2021.

