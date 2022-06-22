Hero MotoCorp, Biocon, Jain Irrigation in spotlight

Hero MotoCorp: The company has further strengthened its commitment and operations in Turkiye with the introduction of Euro-5 compliant variants of its three globally popular products. The range of Hero MotoCorp products in the Turkiye include the Xpulse 200 4V motorcycle and Dash 110, Dash 125 scooters.

Biocon: Biocon's subsidiary Biocon Biologics issued a statement in response to the media reports related to bribery allegations. Biocon Biologics said it strongly denies the allegations of bribery against the company and its officials associated with the approval process of one of our products in India.

Astral: The company has subscribed to Optionally Convertible Debentures of Rs. 194 crore issued and allotted by Gem Paints Private Limited. Accordingly, Gem Paints Private Limited and Esha Paints Private Limited have become subsidiary and step down subsidiary of the company respectively.

Greenlam Industries: The company has executed a share subscription agreement with Smiti Holding and Trading Company (Investor), for the issuance and allotment of upto 63,10,680 equity shares of face value of Re.1 at Rs. 309 per equity share of the company to the investor on preferential basis.

Jain Irrigation Systems: Jain Irrigation and Temasek-owned Rivulis Pte Ltd., Singapore (Rivulis) announced that Jain International Trading B.V. (a wholly owned subsidiary of Jain Irrigation) and Rivulis have entered into definitive transaction agreements. The International Irrigation Business (IIB) of Jain Irrigation will now be merged with Rivulis and create a global irrigation and climate leader - being 2nd largest in the world with about US$750 million in revenues.

Som Distilleries & Breweries: The company's mainline Beer Brand Hunter had a market share of 55% in the premium beer segment in May 2022 in Madhya Pradesh. The market share is the highest amongst all the premium beer manufacturers in the state.

