Asian Paints, Wipro, Engineers India in focus

Asian Paints: Asian Paints has subscribed to 51% of the equity share capital of Weatherseal Fenestration comprising of 10,409 equity shares of Rs. 10 each at a premium of Rs. 18,091 per share, issued on preferential basis for an aggregate cash consideration of Rs. 18.84 crore. Accordingly, Weatherseal Fenestration is now a subsidiary of the company.

Wipro: Wipro is increasing its investment locally in Norway to help its clients capitalize on digital transformation. Within the next two years the company is looking to grow from 85 to 350 employees in Norway.

Cipla: The drug major received South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) approval to launch 4-in-1 fixed-dose combination of four antiretroviral (ARV) treatments for infants and young children with HIV in South Africa.

Engineers India: The company has been engaged as Project Management consultant (PMC) by Neyveli Lignite Corporation for its landmark Lignite to Methanol project, first of its kind in India.

PNB Housing Finance: The company's board of directors approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures aggregating up to Rs 2,000 crore on a private placement basis.

Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals: The company has successfully commissioned Hydrogen Generating Plant from Biogas produced from biomass/ process effluent at its new manufacturing unit commissioned at Phagwara (Punjab).

