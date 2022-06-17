Wipro, RITES, Delta Corp to be watched

Wipro: Eros Investments, a leading Global Media, Entertainment & Technology portfolio of ventures announced that it has signed an alliance agreement with Wipro to evolve and scale the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) based content localization solution.

RITES: RITES has secured a business for operation and maintenance of 20 numbers of shunting locomotives for the period of 10 years from Container Corporation of India Limited for Rs. 364.56 crore.

Delta Corp: Deltatech Gaming (formerly known as Gaussian Networks Private Limited) (DGL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Delta Corp, has filed a draft red herring prospectus dated 16 June 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, for a proposed initial public offering (IPO). The IPO comprises a fresh issue of its equity shares of face value of Re. 1 each, for an amount aggregating up to Rs 3,000 million and an offer for sale of the equity shares held by the company, for an amount aggregating up to Rs 2,500 million (OFS).

Grasim Industries: The Aditya Birla group firm announced the appointment of Pavan Jain as its next chief financial officer with effect from 15 August 2022.

Matrimony.com: A meeting of buy back committee of the board of directors of Matrimony.com is scheduled to be held on 22 June 2022, to consider and approve the final terms and conditions of buyback of equity shares of the company.

Prime Focus: DNEG, a leading technology-enabled visual effects (VFX) and animation company and Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp., a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announced that the companies have mutually agreed to terminate their previously announced business combination agreement, effective immediately. The companies decided to terminate the business combination agreement as a result of current unfavorable SPAC market conditions and other factors.

Vakrangee: Vakrangee has entered into a seller agreement with Decathlon Sports India Pvt Ltd, a world leader in sports equipment's to offer a complete range of sports equipment's and products to the unserved and underserved population of India.

Ritesh Properties & Industries: The company's board approved a sub-division of equity share having face value of Rs 10 each into equity shares of face value of Re 1 each.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)