Hero MotoCorp launches new Destini 125 'XTEC'

Hero MotoCorp today launched the new Destini 125 'XTEC'. The new elegant Hero Destini 125 'XTEC' packs a host of new design and theme elements that add to its appeal.

The new LED headlamps, enhanced retro design and unmistakable chrome elements, conveys a powerful sense of character. The new vibrant color Nexus Blue adds a striking statement to the contemporary urban mobility.

The enhanced technology features such as Hero's revolutionary i3S Technology, (Idle StopStart System), front USB charger, New Digi Analogue Speedometer with Bluetooth connectivity with call and SMS alerts, Side-Stand Engine cut off and Seat Backrest provides further increased comfort and enhanced riding experience.

Hero Destini 125 will be available at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country at a starting price of Rs 69,900 for STD variant and Destini 125 XTEC starts at Rs 79,990. (ex-showroom, Delhi).

