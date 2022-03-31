Bharat Dynamics signs MoU with Tawazun Economic Council, UAE

To explore business opportunities in field of defence

Bharat Dynamics (BDL) and Tawazun Economic Council (TEC), United Arab Emirates have exchanged Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore new business opportunities in various areas of mutual interest in the field of defence.

Tawazun Economic Council (Tawazun) is the UAE defense and Security acquisition authority for the UAE armed force and also manages the procurement and contract of the UAE armed forces, covering administrative, technical, contractual and functional aspects.

Both BDL and TEC, under the MoU, will work together to identify different business opportunities and assess the viability and feasibility of jointly implementing business opportunities in the field of co-development, coproduction, establishment of Joint Ventures, setting up of Maintenance, repair, refurbishment, life extension facilities, supply of military products as well as licensed production.

The duo will also explore the export possibility of the products to reach out the global demands.

