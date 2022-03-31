Adani Road Transport receives LoA for NHAI road project in Maharashtra

-
-
Adani Road Transport (ARTL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises has received Letter of Award (LOA) from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the below mentioned road project in Maharashtra.
Six laning of Kagal-Satara section of NH-48 (old NH-4) [Package - II from km 658.000 to km 725.000] in the State of Maharashtra to be executed on BOT Toll mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana.
The estimated cost of the project is Rs 2008.47 crore.
