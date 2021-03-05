Hero MotoCorp organizes four day service and exchange carnival

Celebrating milestone crossing 100 million cumulative productionHero MotoCorp achieved the rare milestone crossing 100 million cumulative production on 21 January 2021. Continuing the celebrations for the landmark achievement, the Company has announced special exchange and service benefits for its millions of customers.
The Carnival will be from March 5 - 8, 2021 and will include offers such as V
h Paid Service @ Rs 100 + GST
h Rs 100 off on Road Side Assistance purchase
h Free Washing, Polishing & Nitrogen to all customers
The four-day service carnival also provides various exchange offers to owners of Hero MotoCorp motorcycles and scooters.
On 08 March, International Womens Day, the company is offering special exchange and purchase bonuses on its entire scooter range.
