Wipro to acquire London based tech consultancy firm Capco

Wipro has signed an agreement to acquire Capco, a global management and technology consultancy providing digital, consulting and technology services to financial institutions in the Americas, Europe and the Asia Pacific for cash consideration of USD 1.45 billion.

London-headquartered Capco's clients include many marquee names in the global financial services industry. Over the past 20 years, the company has worked closely with business leaders, including Boards and C-Suites in the banking, capital markets, wealth, asset management and insurance sectors and is widely acknowledged for its deep domain and consulting expertise, risk and regulatory offerings and thought leadership around key industry technology challenges and opportunities. In addition, Capco services clients in the energy and commodities trading sector.

This acquisition will make Wipro one of the largest end-to-end global consulting, technology and transformation service providers to the banking and financial services industry. By combining Wipro's capabilities in strategic design, digital transformation, cloud, cybersecurity, IT and operations services with Capco's domain and consulting strength, clients will gain access to a partner who can deliver integrated, bespoke solutions to help fuel growth and achieve their transformation objectives.

The transaction is expected to be completed during the quarter ending 30 June 2021, subject to requisite regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

