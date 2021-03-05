HGS Digital partners with RPA specialist Automation Anywhere

-
HGS Digital LLC, a subsidiary of Hinduja Global Solutions announced a partnership with Automation Anywhere, a leader in robotic process automation (RPA), to create enhanced customer engagement and optimize operations.
HGS Digital's extensive experience in business process management coupled with deep technical expertise with Automation Anywhere software bots and artificial intelligence (AI) technology allows the two companies to create seamless customer experiences.
Through this collaboration, Automation Anywhere will help HGS Digital clients implement RPA and intelligent automation across multiple front and back office business processes.
Clients in the HGS Digital ecosystem have long benefitted from its proficiency in technology-powered services in automation, analytics, and digital combined with thorough domain expertise. Now, these clients will experience the power of Automation Anywhere technologies as well.
