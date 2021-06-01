Hero MotoCorp sells 1.83 lakh two-wheelers in May 2021

Hero MotoCorp sold 183,044 units of two-wheelers in the month of May 2021.
Total sales comprise of domestic sales of 159,561 units and exports of 23,483 units Sales in the month of May'21 were adversely impacted due to the closure of plant operations in view of the escalation in the spread of the Coronavirus in the country.
Considering this unprecedented situation, sales volume of May'21 is not comparable with the corresponding month of the previous year (May'20) and sequential months of this year.
For month of May 2020, the company achieved total sales of 106,038 units.
