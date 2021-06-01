Infosys enriches Roland-Garros experience for digital audiences

Infosys and the French Tennis Federation today unveiled new technologies to help bridge the gap between remote fans and the game, transforming the Roland -Garros experience for the entire tennis ecosystem.

Fans, players, coaches, broadcasters, journalists, and the tournament organizers will navigate the historic Grand Slam in innovative ways by using a new set of immersive and intelligent tools.

Roland - Garros 2021 will see Artificial Intelligence (AI), 3D and cloud solutions being leveraged to transform match viewing, player training, tournament reporting, and broadcast editing. To celebrate the Roland -Garros spirit and heritage, a first-of-its-kind digital art museum will also be launched.

