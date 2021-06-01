Infosys enriches Roland-Garros experience for digital audiences

-
ALSO READ
Sensex climbs 424 pts higher, Nifty above 14,600; pharma, banks shine
Infosys wins three awards at 4th DevOps Industry Awards
Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors in focus
Sensex tanks 599 pts on weak global signals; Nifty holds 15,000
Sensex tops 51,000, Nifty ends above 15,300; NSE VIX surge 11%
-
Infosys and the French Tennis Federation today unveiled new technologies to help bridge the gap between remote fans and the game, transforming the Roland -Garros experience for the entire tennis ecosystem.
Fans, players, coaches, broadcasters, journalists, and the tournament organizers will navigate the historic Grand Slam in innovative ways by using a new set of immersive and intelligent tools.
Roland - Garros 2021 will see Artificial Intelligence (AI), 3D and cloud solutions being leveraged to transform match viewing, player training, tournament reporting, and broadcast editing. To celebrate the Roland -Garros spirit and heritage, a first-of-its-kind digital art museum will also be launched.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU