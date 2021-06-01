Maruti Suzuki India sells 46,555 units in May 2021

Maruti Suzuki India posted total sales of 46,555 units in May 2021. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 33,771 units, sales to other OEMs 1,522 units and exports of 11,262 units.

In May 2021, the Company shut production from 1st May through 16th May so as to divert oxygen from industrial use for medical purposes.

In May 2020, the Company witnessed production disruption owing to lockdowns. Since neither of the two months had normal production, the sales volume of May 2021 are not comparable with May 2020.

