Hero MotoCorp sells more than one lakh units on a single day on 09th Aug

Hero MotoCorp sold a record more than one lakh units of motorcycles and scooters in retail sales in a single day on 09 August 2021, coinciding with the 10th anniversary of the Company.

This retail sale - that included the sales in the domestic market of India and global markets around the world - is a record number of actual sales to customers in a non-festive period.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)