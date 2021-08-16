GatewayRail commences its export train services

-
Indian Railways ran the first train under the new Freight Express Scheme, which assures transit times from ICDs to maritime ports, with GatewayRail's export train service on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day. The train left from ICD Garhi-Harsaru and reached Mundra port within a record 22 hours 10 mins.
Prem Kishan Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director, commented, With this, GatewayRail offers the lowest transit time amongst all the ICDs in NCR, from our ICD Garhi-Harsaru to the three west coast ports of Nhava Sheva, Mundra and Pipavav.
This will not only help in improving service levels for our customers, but also attract new exporters in the NCR region to ICD Garhi-Harsaru. In addition, this also increases the overall competitiveness of rail transport over road."
