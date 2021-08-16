Escorts announces key organizational changes

To be effective from 01 April 2022

Escorts announced the following key organizational changes for strategic alignment and with a medium to long term view with redefined roles and responsibilities:

1. Shailendra Agarwal - Shall continue in Executive Director's role and will play a more strategic role for growth of the business.

2. Bharat Madan - Shall be elevated as President Finance and Group Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Head.

3. Shenu Agarwal - Shall be elevated as President Agri Machinery & Construction Equipment Business.

4. Ajay Mandahr - Shall be moving to the role of Chief Executive Officer Agri Business India.

To ensure seamless transition and continuity, the transition process will begin from now, and the new structure and teams will be fully in place by 1 April 2022.

