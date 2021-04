Hero MotoCorp to conserve Aravali Biodiversity Park, Gurugram

As part of its environmental sustainability commitment

As a part of its long-term commitment to environmental sustainability, Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) for the ecological restoration and conservation of the Aravali Biodiversity Park, situated in Gurugram, Haryana, for the next 10 years.

Under the framework of MoU, Hero MotoCorp will promote sustainable management of biodiversity, along with protecting the ecosystem of wildlife and the forest reserves.

