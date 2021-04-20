Tech Mahindra acquires DigitalOnUS

Tech Mahindra announced that it has acquired DigitalOnUS, a leading hybrid cloud and DevOps services provider, to augment hybrid-cloud offerings for enterprise customers globally.

Tech Mahindra has acquired 100% stake in the organisation to strengthen cloud-native development, hybrid cloud infrastructure and SRE (Site Reliability Engineering) automation.

The strategic acquisition will further elevate Tech Mahindra's position as a partner of choice for hybrid-cloud digital transformation, providing end-to-end transformation and new-age capabilities including enterprise DevOps and cloud native development technologies. Additionally, Tech Mahindra will leverage DigitalOnUs expertise to build multi-cloud platforms, modernize IT security and unlock the cloud operating model for enterprises to accelerate their cloud modernization journey.

