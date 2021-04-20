UPL announces change in Chief Operating Officer

UPL is appointing Carlos Pellicer as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Pellicer has been a key architect of UPL's integration of Arysta (following its acquisition by UPL two years ago).

The company is 'Reimagining Sustainability', powered by its OpenAg purpose to create sustainable growth for all.

Pellicer's appointment comes as Diego Casanello is leaving UPL to pursue new opportunities outside the sector. Casanello will be available to UPL until 31 May 2021 for a smooth transition.

