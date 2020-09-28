Hexaware Technologies demonstrates its Microsoft Azure expertise

-
ALSO READ
Mindtree recognized as a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider
Cyient joins Microsoft Azure Certified for simplified IoT deployments
NIIT venture StackRoute™ launches data engineering programs
Birlasoft announces strategic cloud alliance with Microsoft
HashedIn Technologies Attains Microsoft Gold-Certified Partnership
-
Achieves Azure Expert MSP designation and Advanced Specialization for Data Warehouse Migration to AzureHexaware Technologies announced that it has become a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP). Hexaware has also earned the Advanced Specialization for Data Warehouse Migration to Azure.
Hexaware successfully achieved the Azure Expert MSP designation through a rigorous third-party audit by demonstrating depth of knowledge and proficiency across their Azure capabilities. The Azure Expert MSP program recognizes Hexaware's investment in resources, training, and technology and their ability to successfully enable digital transformation for their customers globally. Similarly, Hexaware's endorsement from Microsoft for Advanced Specialization in Data Warehouse Migration to Azure was through an external audit.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU