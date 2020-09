Hexaware Technologies demonstrates its Microsoft Azure expertise

Achieves Azure Expert MSP designation and Advanced Specialization for Data Warehouse Migration to Azure

Hexaware Technologies announced that it has become a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP). Hexaware has also earned the Advanced Specialization for Data Warehouse Migration to Azure.

Hexaware successfully achieved the Azure Expert MSP designation through a rigorous third-party audit by demonstrating depth of knowledge and proficiency across their Azure capabilities. The Azure Expert MSP program recognizes Hexaware's investment in resources, training, and technology and their ability to successfully enable digital transformation for their customers globally. Similarly, Hexaware's endorsement from Microsoft for Advanced Specialization in Data Warehouse Migration to Azure was through an external audit.

