HFCL signs distribution agreement with Ingram Micro

For distribution of its 'IO' line of products

HFCL announced the signing of a distribution agreement with Ingram Micro India (Ingram Micro), which has a distribution network having a far-reaching presence in India and SAARC countries.

HFCL has recently been accredited as a 'Trusted Source' from National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) and also being one of the largest suppliers of telecom equipment to the Telecom Service Providers / Internet Service Providers and the Government sector in India, HFCL is all set to consolidate and further expand its presence and market share, through this alliance.

Ingram Micro has an established network of 20K+ partners, 30+ offices and 2,000 associates across the Country, which will distribute HFCL's 10 line of products. The entire product portfolio of HFCL that includes the latest generation Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 Access Points, Point to Point and Point to multi point Unlicensed Band Radios, L2 and L3 switches and specialized antennas have been designed, developed and manufactured in India keeping in view the global specifications i.e., Make in India for the World.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)