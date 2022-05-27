High frequency indicators already point to some loss of momentum says RBI

-
ALSO READ
CaratLane, India's leading omni-channel jewellery brand continues its growth momentum in the festive season
Momentum Of Inflation On Downward Slope Primarily Because Of Statistical Reasons
Sensex, Nifty at the high point of the day
Sensex, Nifty at the high point of the day
Benchmarks at the high point of the day; metal stocks in demand
-
RBI noted in a latest update today that the immediate impact of geopolitical aftershocks is on domestic inflation, with close to three-fourth of the consumer price index at risk. The elevation in international prices of crude, metals, and fertilisers has translated into terms of trade shock that has widened trade and current account deficits.
High frequency indicators already point to some loss of momentum in the recovery that has been gaining traction from the second quarter of 2021-22, with 86.8 per cent of the adult population fully vaccinated and 3.5 per cent having received booster doses. Furthermore, steadfast policy support put a floor underneath aggregate demand and economic activity. Fiscal policy focused on mitigating the hardships and loss of livelihood imposed by the pandemic, even as an impetus to growth was unleashed through reprioritising fiscal spending.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU