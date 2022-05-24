Ministry Of Finance Announces Auction for Sale Of Gsecs

Government of India (GoI) has announced the Sale (re-issue) of (i) '4.56% GS 2023' for a notified amount of Rs 4,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using uniform price method; (ii) ''7.10% GS 2029' for a notified amount of Rs 7,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using uniform price method; (iii) '6.54% Government Security, 2032' for a notified amount of Rs 13,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using uniform price method; and (iv) '6.95% Government Security 2061' for a notified amount of Rs 9,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using multiple price method.

GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to Rs 2,000 crore against each security mentioned above. The auctions will be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai Office, Fort, Mumbai on May 27, 2022 (Friday).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)