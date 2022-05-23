Indian Inflation In Fuel And Edible Oil Largely Imported In Nature Says SEA

-
-
The Solvent Extractors Association (SEA) of India has noted in a latest update that world is grappling with very high inflationary pressures and India is no exception. Indian inflation in Fuel and Edible oil is largely imported in nature and brings home the flaws in policy making over the years.
No country can have Fuel security when it is dependent to the extent of 85% of its need. Edible oil security is also seriously compromised with 65% dependence on Imports. There are no quick fix solutions to combat imported inflation which has been fuelled by easy monetary policies and geo political issues plaguing the world.
