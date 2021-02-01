Hil commences manufacturing of 'Charminar Fortune' at Faridabad plant

-
Hil has commercialized its green and sustainable roofing solution, Charminar Fortune, with commencement of manufacturing of the product, at its plant at Faridabad, Haryana.
Charminar Fortune, a next generation, revolutionary solution, has been developed entirely by the in-house research and development team using proprietary know-how and processes.
This is a one-of-a-kind cement based, non-asbestos, roofing product, which is destined to transform how roofing solutions get perceived worldwide
