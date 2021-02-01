Hil commences manufacturing of 'Charminar Fortune' at Faridabad plant

Hil has commercialized its green and sustainable roofing solution, Charminar Fortune, with commencement of manufacturing of the product, at its plant at Faridabad, Haryana.

Charminar Fortune, a next generation, revolutionary solution, has been developed entirely by the in-house research and development team using proprietary know-how and processes.

This is a one-of-a-kind cement based, non-asbestos, roofing product, which is destined to transform how roofing solutions get perceived worldwide

