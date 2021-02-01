Mahindra & Mahindra sells 39,149 units in Jan 2021

Mahindra & Mahindra achieved overall auto sales of 39,149 units in January 2021 in month of January 2021 compared to 52,546 units in January 2020.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 20,498 vehicles in January 2021, compared to 19,455 vehicles in January 2020, registering a growth of 5%.

The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 20,634 vehicles in January 2021, a growth of 4% over same period last year.

Exports for the month of January 2021 were at 2,286 vehicles, recording growth of 30%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)