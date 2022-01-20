HIL soars after workers resume operations at Odisha plant

HIL rose 7.39% to Rs 4750 after the company said that its workers have resumed operations at the Balasore plant with effect from 19 January 2022.

Last month, the operations at the company's Balasore plant in Odisha was temporarily stopped due to workers strike.

HIL informed the bourses Wednesday that the management of the company and the workers have resolved their issues. The workers have resumed operations at the plant with effect from 19 January 2022, paving the way for the business to scale up as per plan.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Hil declined 72.32% to Rs 26.11 crore on 8.82% rise in net sales to Rs 765.85 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

HIL, a flagship company of the CK Birla Group, offers comprehensive building materials and solutions. HIL has 5 major brands- Charminar, Birla Aerocon, Charminar Fortune, Birla HIL, and recently acquired German flooring brand, Parador.

