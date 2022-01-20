Volumes jump at Sterlite Technologies Ltd counter

Sterlite Technologies Ltd saw volume of 4.39 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.15 lakh shares

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd, Just Dial Ltd, La Opala RG Ltd, Mastek Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 20 January 2022.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 52173 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15926 shares. The stock lost 5.02% to Rs.1,353.90. Volumes stood at 15600 shares in the last session.

Just Dial Ltd witnessed volume of 2.11 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 67340 shares. The stock increased 12.65% to Rs.915.75. Volumes stood at 62080 shares in the last session.

La Opala RG Ltd notched up volume of 66865 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27206 shares. The stock rose 7.40% to Rs.413.15. Volumes stood at 29297 shares in the last session.

Mastek Ltd saw volume of 30552 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12830 shares. The stock dropped 11.03% to Rs.2,863.65. Volumes stood at 15149 shares in the last session.

