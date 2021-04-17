Hind Rectifiers provides operations update for Nashik and Mumbai plants

Hind Rectifiers announced that in view of the SOP announced by the Maharashtra Government for break the chain and section 144 of the CrPC in the entire Maharashtra, the operations of the Nashik plant have started with around 50% capacity w.e.f. 15 April 2021.

The Company intends to start Mumbai plant in a day or two with approx 50 percent capacity. The company is exploring various possibilities for improving capacity utilization.

