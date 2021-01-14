Hindalco Industries Ltd down for fifth straight session

Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 262.15, down 0.19% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 22.7% in last one year as compared to a 18.07% rally in NIFTY and a 19.37% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindalco Industries Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 262.15, down 0.19% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 14573.85. The Sensex is at 49548.49, up 0.11%.Hindalco Industries Ltd has added around 7.2% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 8.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3523.25, down 1.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 49.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 152.02 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 262.55, down 0.51% on the day. Hindalco Industries Ltd jumped 22.7% in last one year as compared to a 18.07% rally in NIFTY and a 19.37% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 88.7 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

