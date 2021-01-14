Piramal Enterprises Ltd soars 2.93%, rises for third straight session

Piramal Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 1613, up 2.93% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.99% in last one year as compared to a 18.14% gain in NIFTY and a 6.65% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1613, up 2.93% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 14582.2. The Sensex is at 49513.48, up 0.04%. Piramal Enterprises Ltd has added around 11.35% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Piramal Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15624.05, down 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1623.8, up 3.19% on the day. Piramal Enterprises Ltd is up 4.99% in last one year as compared to a 18.14% gain in NIFTY and a 6.65% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

