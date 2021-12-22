Hindalco Industries Ltd Surges 2.43%, S&P BSE Metal index Gains 1.42%

Hindalco Industries Ltd has added 3.17% over last one month compared to 1.04% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 2.92% drop in the SENSEX

Hindalco Industries Ltd gained 2.43% today to trade at Rs 456.1. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 1.42% to quote at 19288.42. The index is up 1.04 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd increased 1.97% and Tata Steel Ltd added 1.54% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 77.47 % over last one year compared to the 23.37% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindalco Industries Ltd has added 3.17% over last one month compared to 1.04% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 2.92% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 19713 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.09 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 551.65 on 18 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 221 on 28 Jan 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)