Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Future Consumer Ltd, Phoenix Mills Ltd, Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd and Future Retail Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 December 2021.

Future Consumer Ltd, Phoenix Mills Ltd, Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd and Future Retail Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 December 2021.

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd crashed 7.50% to Rs 55.5 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Consumer Ltd tumbled 7.45% to Rs 7.58. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 37.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

Phoenix Mills Ltd lost 6.59% to Rs 958.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10237 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45300 shares in the past one month.

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd slipped 4.94% to Rs 209.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16379 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6728 shares in the past one month.

Future Retail Ltd fell 4.52% to Rs 54.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 29.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)