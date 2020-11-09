Hindalco Industries Ltd up for third straight session

Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 192.05, up 2.07% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.05% in last one year as compared to a 3.94% jump in NIFTY and a 3.22% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindalco Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 192.05, up 2.07% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.98% on the day, quoting at 12383.35. The Sensex is at 42342.28, up 1.07%. Hindalco Industries Ltd has gained around 11.56% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 12.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2500.35, up 1.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 90.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 152.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 193, up 2.2% on the day. Hindalco Industries Ltd is down 4.05% in last one year as compared to a 3.94% jump in NIFTY and a 3.22% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 67.91 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

