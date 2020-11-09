NTPC Ltd soars 1.66%, Gains for third straight session

NTPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 88.75, up 1.66% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 24.95% in last one year as compared to a 3.94% gain in NIFTY and a 3.54% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

NTPC Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 88.75, up 1.66% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.98% on the day, quoting at 12383.35. The Sensex is at 42342.28, up 1.07%. NTPC Ltd has added around 7.25% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15180.75, up 1.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 234.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 402.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 7.76 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

