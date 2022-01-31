Capital Trust pledges to accelerate digital lending through financial inclusion in India

Capital Trust announced its pledge to accelerate digital lending by scaling up financial inclusion of the most underserved and unserved population of India. Today, India has massive growth potential in the digital lending landscape, which is a key goal of the Government of India.

The expanding smart phone penetration in India, and the India Stack, are acting as powerful catalysts towards bridging the gap between the borrowers and lenders. Using these tools with an innovative Rural Doorstep-Fintech business model, Capital Trust is accelerating its reach through its perfect blend of the digital and physical mode.

